Evansville man charged with animal neglect

An Evansville man faces Animal Neglect charges after a deceased dog was discovered outside of a home.
According to Evansville Police, officers were called to a home on North Lincoln Park Drive near Oregon Street Monday afternoon to an animal complaint of four dogs at the home that were outside and in bad condition. When officers arrived, one dog had already died of heat exhaustion and three other dogs were discovered crammed inside a dog house trying to escape the heat. A second dog passed away while they were removing it from the home.
According to officers at the time of arrival, the heat index was around 109 degrees. Jolan Hunter approached the officers and identified himself as the home owner. While in custody, he told police that his son had checked on them earlier in the day. But, according to officers, there was an active order of protection protecting Jolan's son from any communication from Jolan. Jolan then told officers he hadn't spoken to his son at any point.
Hunter was booked in Vanderburgh County Jail. The remaining two dogs were taken to a veterinarian for medical attention.