Evansville man charged with attempted murder after April shooting on Franklin Street

An Evansville man has been arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder in connection to a Franklin Street shooting that left one person in the hospital.
The Evansville Police Department says 41-year-old Clifton C. Carter of Evansville was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Wednesday on the attempted murder charge.
Carter's arrest follows a shooting that happened back on April 29 outside the Franklin Street Tavern.
When police reviewed surveillance video from the shooting, they say they saw the victim getting into arguments with several people, and that eventually, a man pull a gun out and shot the victim in the torso.
After speaking with witnesses and getting other tips, police say they identified Carter as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Court records show Carter will appear for his first hearing at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Carter was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $500,000 bond.