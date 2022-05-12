 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor
flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville man charged with attempted murder after April shooting on Franklin Street

  • Updated
Clifton Carter via Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville man has been arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder in connection to a Franklin Street shooting that left one person in the hospital.

The Evansville Police Department says 41-year-old Clifton C. Carter of Evansville was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Wednesday on the attempted murder charge.

Carter's arrest follows a shooting that happened back on April 29 outside the Franklin Street Tavern.

When police reviewed surveillance video from the shooting, they say they saw the victim getting into arguments with several people, and that eventually, a man pull a gun out and shot the victim in the torso.

After speaking with witnesses and getting other tips, police say they identified Carter as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Court records show Carter will appear for his first hearing at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Carter was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

