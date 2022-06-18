Evansville man charged with battery for allegedly attacking victim with a hatchet

An Evansville man has been arrested on a battery charge after police say he hit another man on the head with a hatchet.
36-year-old Danny Joe Steward is the suspect in this case.
Police say the crime happened just before 3 p.m. Friday on the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street.
While police were getting medical help for the victim, they say Steward showed back up to the scene of the crime.
When speaking with officers, police say Steward told them he had hit the victim in the head before with a nightstick and had problems with him.
He was arrested and taken into the Vanderburgh County Jail. His bond has been set at $3,000.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Steward's criminal history shows he has also been charged as a sex offender without an Indiana license.