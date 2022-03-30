 Skip to main content
Evansville Man Charged With Burglary of Concession Stands at Local Baseball Field

  • Updated
  • 0
David Young of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

David Young, 29, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

An Evansville man was arrested and charged with burglary early Wednesday morning after police say he admitted to breaking into concession stands a local baseball field.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the Golfmoor Baseball Fields on Golfmoor Road just after midnight on Wednesday for a report of a burglary in progress.

When they got there, the officers searched the area. While speaking to an official with the ball field, the EPD officers said they found a man laying face down in the woods.

EPD says the man, who was identified as 29-year-old David Young of Evansville, admitted to breaking in to the concessions stands over the weekend and taking several items. They say he also admitted to trying to break in again on Wednesday morning.

Young was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

