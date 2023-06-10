Evansville man charged with DUI after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is behind bars after crashing his car while driving intoxicated, according to police.
Officers say they were sent to Bellemeade Avenue and South Garvin Street on Friday around 8:00 p.m. for an accident with injuries.
Officers say the driver, William Pease, had slurred speech, glassy and bloodshot eyes, and his breath smelled like alcohol.
Authorities say they asked Pease if he had anything to drink, which he initially said he did not. When officers asked if he would perform a field sobriety test, he said he would but admitted to drinking two alcoholic drinks an hour before the incident.
According to authorities, Pease showed signs of being intoxicated during the sobriety tests. According to the affidavit, he blew a 0.097 BAC on a portable breathalyzer test.
Officers say they searched Pease's vehicle and found two pill bottles with various pills inside.
Pease was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on DUI and drug charges.