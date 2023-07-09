Evansville man charged with DUI after rollover crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A man is behind bars after crashing his car on Saturday afternoon.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies say they were sent to St. Joseph Rd and Neu Rd for a crash with injuries on Saturday around 12:45 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they saw a damaged blue Chrysler minivan with deployed airbags.
Authorities say they found the driver and recognized him as Rocky Decorrevont.
According to the affidavit, Decorrevont was unsteady on his feet and sweating profusely.
Deputies say they found three pills inside Decorrevont's pants, which were identified as Alprazolam, which is the generic brand of Xanax.
Authorities say Rocky told them he was driving west on St. Joseph Rd when he swerved to miss a squirrel in the road. He told authorities he overcorrected, and his van rolled over two times.
The affidavit also shows that Decorrevont told deputies that he took a prescribed muscle relaxer and knew he shouldn't be driving since it slows his reaction time. He admitted the muscle relaxer contributed to his overcorrecting, resulting in the crash.
Decorrevont also said he had a beer around 8:00 a.m.
Decorrevont registered a breath alcohol content of 0.022%.
Decorrevont was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where authorities say they found Xanax and methamphetamine in his boots.
Decorrevont faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV drug, and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.