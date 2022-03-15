 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville Man Charged With Rape in 2017 Investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Logan Thomas via Vanderburgh County Jail

Michael Logan Thomas, 33, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

An Evansville man was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Monday and charged with Rape in connection to an investigation that began in 2017, according to authorities.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tells us 33-year-old Michael Thomas was charged on Monday after a warrant for his arrest was served in connection to the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim in the investigation made the accusation of rape against Thomas back in 2017. After a DNA test was later used to gather evidence in the investigation, a warrant for Thomas' arrest was issued.

We're told that Thomas was booked into the jail on Monday because he was already in prison serving time for another offense. After that sentence had ended, he was charged in connection to this investigation and booked into the jail.

Court records show Thomas will appear for his initial hearing on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

