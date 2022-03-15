Evansville Man Charged With Rape in 2017 Investigation

An Evansville man was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Monday and charged with Rape in connection to an investigation that began in 2017, according to authorities.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tells us 33-year-old Michael Thomas was charged on Monday after a warrant for his arrest was served in connection to the investigation.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim in the investigation made the accusation of rape against Thomas back in 2017. After a DNA test was later used to gather evidence in the investigation, a warrant for Thomas' arrest was issued.
We're told that Thomas was booked into the jail on Monday because he was already in prison serving time for another offense. After that sentence had ended, he was charged in connection to this investigation and booked into the jail.
Court records show Thomas will appear for his initial hearing on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.