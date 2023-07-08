Evansville man faces charges for hit-and-run crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A man is behind bars after a hit-and-run crash in Vanderburgh County.
Deputies were investigating a vehicle vs. deer crash on Boonville-New Harmony Road and Oldbury Way on Saturday around 1:00 a.m.
According to the affidavit, deputies were waiting for a tow truck to arrive when they got in their patrol cars and started to follow a vehicle that had passed them.
According to authorities, the driver was identified as James Conkright. While speaking with him, deputies observed large damage to the vehicle's passenger side, a fluid trail down the driveway, and a puddle forming under the car.
Deputies say they found a damaged mailbox and tree on East Boonville-New Harmony Road.
Conkright's vehicle had several tree limbs stuck to the front bumper.
Deputies say they noticed Conkright was unsteady and performed standard field sobriety tests.
Conkright had a breath alcohol content of 0.096, according to the affidavit.
Conkright was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving without insurance.