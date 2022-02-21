 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam,
Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 40.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Monday was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.2
feet early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Evansville Man Facing Charges After Stabbing Incident in Henderson

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeffrey Whitlock of Evansville via Henderson County Jail

Jeffrey Whitlock, 18, Evansville (Henderson County Jail photo)

An Evansville, Indiana man is facing several charges after a violent attack in Henderson, Kentucky, according to police.

The Henderson Police Department says the investigation began on Sunday, when officers went to the hospital to talk to a man who had been stabbed.

HPD says officers were told that 18-year-old Jeffrey Whitlock of Evansville had been at an apartment in the Chapelwood Apartments complex that a judge had ordered him to stay away from.

Police say Whitlock was confronted by the victim about being at the apartment and that he refused to leave. During the confrontation, police say Whitlock stabbed the victim multiple times.

After speaking with the victim, police say Whitlock was found near 1st Street and Clark Street and arrested for Burglary 1st Degree and Violation of Conditions Release.

Whitlock was booked into the Henderson County Jail and his bond was set at $20,000 cash.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

