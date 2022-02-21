Evansville Man Facing Charges After Stabbing Incident in Henderson

An Evansville, Indiana man is facing several charges after a violent attack in Henderson, Kentucky, according to police.
The Henderson Police Department says the investigation began on Sunday, when officers went to the hospital to talk to a man who had been stabbed.
HPD says officers were told that 18-year-old Jeffrey Whitlock of Evansville had been at an apartment in the Chapelwood Apartments complex that a judge had ordered him to stay away from.
Police say Whitlock was confronted by the victim about being at the apartment and that he refused to leave. During the confrontation, police say Whitlock stabbed the victim multiple times.
After speaking with the victim, police say Whitlock was found near 1st Street and Clark Street and arrested for Burglary 1st Degree and Violation of Conditions Release.
Whitlock was booked into the Henderson County Jail and his bond was set at $20,000 cash.
He's scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.