Evansville man facing domestic battery charges after hitting his wife

An Evansville man is facing multiple domestic battery charges after police say he hit his wife.
Evansville police were dispatched to a home late Friday night on Russell Avenue for a domestic violence in progress call.
Authorities say 58-year-old Efrain Zuniga Vargas called 911 and told dispatch that he hit his wife and to come to arrest him.
Vargas said he and his wife were arguing and said he could not restrain himself and slapped her.
When officers arrived at the home, Vargas walked towards them with his hands up and was placed into handcuffs.
One officer called a translation service and read him the Miranda Warning. Vargas chose not to speak with officers at the time.
Police say the victim's sister interpreted for her when officers spoke with them. She said Vargas felt ignored during an argument, and he slapped her in the mouth.
Officers say they did not observe any injury to the victim, but she complained of pain. She refused medical attention.
Police spoke with Vargas and his wife's juvenile daughter, who said she heard her parents arguing, then the victim came into her room and said Vargas slapped her.
Vargas was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing charges including domestic battery in the presence of a child and domestic battery, simple assault.