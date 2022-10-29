Evansville man facing multiple domestic battery charges

An Evansville man is facing multiple domestic battery charges after breaking into a home and driving off with his children, according to police.
Officers were sent to a home on Florence Street for domestic violence in progress.
Dispatch said Devon Culton put his three children in his van and drove off.
The mother was able to get in the van before he drove off, according to police.
After an officer found the van, he got out of his vehicle and told Culton to get out.
Police say they told him to get out of the vehicle more than ten times before he did.
They say he continued to be non-compliant after getting out of the vehicle.
Culton told police he went to the home to get his children to take them out of town.
The child's mother said when he arrived at the house; she barricaded the front door so that he could not enter.
Culton forced his way inside, grabbed her by the neck and shoved her to the ground. The victim fell onto her juvenile daughter, according to an affidavit.
Police say the victim told them all her children were present during the altercation. Culton took the victim's Drivers license and her money without her consent and put them in his pockets.
Officers say they found her items in his pocket after searching.
Culton was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on robbery, domestic battery against a family member less than 14, domestic battery in the presence of a child, burglary, neglect of a dependent, residential entry, and resisting law enforcement.