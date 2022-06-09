 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville man facing murder charge in the death of his grandmother

  • Updated
  • 0
John Stevens

John Stevens (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

An Evansville man is being charged with murder in the death of his 85-year-old grandmother, according to police.

Investigators say 40-year-old John Stevens was charged with murder in connection to the death of 85-year-old Betty Stevens.

Betty was found dead at her Michigan Street home on Friday morning. The coroner's report later said that Betty died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.

According to EPD, John was at the home when police arrived to investigate Betty's death. They say he's the one who called 911.

Police say John was interviewed at EPD headquarters, and that DNA samples were collected. They say Betty's blood was found on John's shirt.

Before being charged with murder, police say John had already been arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on other unrelated charges, including a Petition to Revoke Probation warrant.

He remains in the jail on no bond.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Tags

Recommended for you