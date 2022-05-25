Evansville man found guilty in 2021 attempted murder trial

An Evansville man has been found guilty of attempted murder 8 months after pulling the trigger.
A jury handed down the verdict on 32-year-old Christopher Britton Wednesday following a three-day trial.
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office said Britton shot the victim several times before leaving her on the side of the road.
She was unable to call for help, but a Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy happened to see her and get her medical attention, saving her life.
The prosecutor's office said after the guilty verdict, Britton admitted to the Firearm Sentencing Enhancement and the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement.
“The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office provided us with the crucial evidence to convict Mr. Britton,” Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper said in a statement. “Deputy Prosecutor Josh Hutcheson and I simply wanted to get justice for the victim. The ability of the victim to testify against Mr. Britton was a testament to the victim’s strength.”
Britton will face a judge for sentencing on June 24.