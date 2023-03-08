 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Meyers Dam, and Shawneetown.

.The Ohio River is in the midst of cresting. Minor flooding will end
by or before early this weekend.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Evansville man found guilty of shooting at law enforcement

  • Updated
  • 0
47-year-old Richard Howard Thomas Jr.
El'Agance Shemwell

Wednesday, a Jury found an Evansville man guilty in connection to an hours-long stand-off at the Quality Inn & Suites in April of 2022.

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, Richard Howard Thomas Jr., was found guilty of shooting at a Vanderburgh County Deputies and an Indiana State Police Trooper from the inside of a hotel room.

The jury found Thomas Jr. guilty of the following charges:  

  • 3 counts of attempted aggravated battery as a lesser included offense of attempted murder, a Level 3 felony
  • 1 count of criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony
  • 1 count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony
  • 1 count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony
  • 1 count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony
  • 1 count of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony

Thomas also admitted to a felony firearm enhancement.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 31st, 2023

