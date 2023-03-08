Evansville man found guilty of shooting at law enforcement

Wednesday, a Jury found an Evansville man guilty in connection to an hours-long stand-off at the Quality Inn & Suites in April of 2022.
According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, Richard Howard Thomas Jr., was found guilty of shooting at a Vanderburgh County Deputies and an Indiana State Police Trooper from the inside of a hotel room.
The jury found Thomas Jr. guilty of the following charges:
- 3 counts of attempted aggravated battery as a lesser included offense of attempted murder, a Level 3 felony
- 1 count of criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony
- 1 count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony
- 1 count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony
- 1 count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony
- 1 count of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony
Thomas also admitted to a felony firearm enhancement.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 31st, 2023