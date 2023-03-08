Evansville man found guilty of shooting at law enforcement

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana...Kentucky... Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Meyers Dam, and Shawneetown. .The Ohio River is in the midst of cresting. Minor flooding will end by or before early this weekend. For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday, March 18. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&