Evansville man found guilty of stealing catalytic converters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— The verdict is in for a man accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters.
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says a jury found Daniel Eugene Payne guilty of stealing catalytic converters.
According to officials, Payne was seen on surveillance video at the sites of the thefts.
According to the press release, Payne was found guilty of stealing nearly $9,000 worth of car parts from three cars in one night.
Payne faces a sentence of 2.5 years to 8 years in prison, according to officials.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 30 at the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.