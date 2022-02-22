Evansville Man Found With Scale, Gun, Large Amount of Meth After Getting Pulled Over: ISP

A 62-year-old Evansville man was arrested on drug charges after a large amount of methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop Monday, according to the Indiana State Police.
ISP says it happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon when a trooper stopped the driver of a Ford F-150 for driving left of center and not wearing a seat belt in Evansville.
State police say the driver was pulled over near the intersection of Read Street and Florida Street, and that he was identified as 62-year-old Brian Ellis of Evansville.
According to ISP, Ellis displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests during the traffic stop. They say he also refused to take a chemical test.
An Evansville Police K9 that was called to the scene alerted to the presence of narcotics inside Ellis’ vehicle, according to ISP.
When troopers searched the vehicle, ISP says they found approximately 190 grams of methamphetamine and an electronic scale, as well as some prescription pills and a loaded handgun.
Ellis was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.