...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 41.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM CST Tuesday was 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 45.2 feet Friday,
March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Evansville Man Found With Scale, Gun, Large Amount of Meth After Getting Pulled Over: ISP

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana State Police traffic stop evidence photo Feb 22 2022

The Indiana State Police says troopers seized a large amount of meth, some prescription pills, and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Evansville on Monday (ISP photo)

A 62-year-old Evansville man was arrested on drug charges after a large amount of methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop Monday, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP says it happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon when a trooper stopped the driver of a Ford F-150 for driving left of center and not wearing a seat belt in Evansville.

State police say the driver was pulled over near the intersection of Read Street and Florida Street, and that he was identified as 62-year-old Brian Ellis of Evansville.

According to ISP, Ellis displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests during the traffic stop. They say he also refused to take a chemical test.

An Evansville Police K9 that was called to the scene alerted to the presence of narcotics inside Ellis’ vehicle, according to ISP.

When troopers searched the vehicle, ISP says they found approximately 190 grams of methamphetamine and an electronic scale, as well as some prescription pills and a loaded handgun.

Ellis was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

