Evansville man gets 14 months in prison for sex offender violation

  Updated
  • 0
According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, Michael Crane was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison. Court documents reveal the 24-year-old man plead guilty to the charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Investigators say Crane was convicted of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse and felony indecent solicitation of a child in Perry County, IL back in December of 2017.

Due to the nature of the offenses and the conviction on those charges, he was required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Upon his release from prison on those charges, he provided the department of corrections with an Illinois address.

But investigators say he moved to Evansville about one year later and did not notify authorities he was moving out of state as was required by law.

Crane was arrested for violating those terms in Evansville on July 29, 2021.

Following his plea agreement, the judge ordered Crane must be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.

Crane must also register as a sex offender.

