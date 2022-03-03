Evansville Man Injured After Falling Asleep at the Wheel in White County: Illinois State Police

An Evansville, Indiana man was injured in a single vehicle crash that happened in Illinois on Wednesday night.
The Illinois State Police says the crash happened in near Carmi on Epworth Road, north of East 400 North Road, around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday night.
According to ISP, a preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that a 59-year-old man from Evansville was driving his car down Epworth Road when he fell asleep at the wheel, causing his vehicle to leave the road and overturn.
ISP says the man was taken to the hospital, but that he's expected to survive his injuries.
The investigation is open and ongoing, and no other information has been released at this time.