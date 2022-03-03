 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville Man Injured After Falling Asleep at the Wheel in White County: Illinois State Police

  • 0
mgn crash graphic

An Evansville, Indiana man was injured in a single vehicle crash that happened in Illinois on Wednesday night.

The Illinois State Police says the crash happened in near Carmi on Epworth Road, north of East 400 North Road, around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to ISP, a preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that a 59-year-old man from Evansville was driving his car down Epworth Road when he fell asleep at the wheel, causing his vehicle to leave the road and overturn.

ISP says the man was taken to the hospital, but that he's expected to survive his injuries.

The investigation is open and ongoing, and no other information has been released at this time.

