Evansville man invited to Washington D.C. to take part in historic bipartisan gun bill talks

The bipartisan gun bill signed into federal law Saturday was a historic step forward for gun control advocates across the country, but especially for Sean O'Daniel.
The Evansville native fought firsthand to make it happen.
O'Daniel is all too familiar with gun violence.
A three-time victim, he's survived a grocery store robbery, a loaded gun pointed to his head while he was driving, and finally in 2014, the loss if his son to suicide.
"When my 24-year-old son took his own life with his own firearm," O'Daniel said.
That trauma led him to join the national nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety and when the organization invited him to travel to Washington D.C. in early June to meet with lawmakers, he jumped at the offer.
"Felt like gee, this is great, this is something that I really feel like I've become someone who can become helpful in this whole ordeal," he said. "And I'm going to meet with some people who are very important in the decision-making process and actually be a part of it."
O'Daniel and two other Hoosiers met with aides for Indiana Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun. The group shared personal accounts and key changes they wished to see made to gun policy.
Some of those talking points Included increasing the minimum age to buy a firearm to 2, tightening background checks and strengthening red flag laws.
The 80-page legislation would meet most of those requests, but the bill needed 10 republican votes to pass the Senate.
To O'Daniel's surprise, it got them and then some.
"Senator Todd Young voted for that bill, [he] was one of the few 14 republican senators that voted for the bill, and also Mitch McConnell from Kentucky voted for that bill," he said.
It was a monumental day for O'Daniel and his group, bringing reform not seen in 26 years.
"These things take some time," he said "It's a big, big improvement. I did not believe anything was going to be of any result of this."
It's a big win O'Daniel said, that's just the beginning of a movement he hopes will inspire others to fight for what they believe in.
"It's an overall experience that I really had no idea was ever going to take place at this magnitude," he said. "Yeah, I feel like I made an impact."
O'Daniel hopes the new law will particularly benefit the Tri-State.
The most recent CDC data shows that of states with the highest gun-related child deaths, the Hoosier state and the Bluegrass rank in the top 10.
Indiana comes in at No. 7 and Kentucky at No. 8.