Evansville Man Named as Victim in Fatal Friday Morning Crash

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man who died in a Friday morning crash that happened on SR 66.
The man who died was identified by the sheriff's office as 53-year-old Todd A. Hamilton of Evansville.
According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on Friday morning when Hamilton was driving east on SR 66 near the intersection of Darlington Road.
The sheriff's office says it appears that Hamilton's vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a concrete culvert. They say Hamilton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
The sheriff's office says that at this time, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.