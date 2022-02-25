 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Rainfall over the last 10 days will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River, with expected crests mid to late next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY,
MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 44.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville Man Named as Victim in Fatal Friday Morning Crash

  • Updated
  • 0
crash graphic

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man who died in a Friday morning crash that happened on SR 66.

The man who died was identified by the sheriff's office as 53-year-old Todd A. Hamilton of Evansville.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on Friday morning when Hamilton was driving east on SR 66 near the intersection of Darlington Road. 

The sheriff's office says it appears that Hamilton's vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a concrete culvert. They say Hamilton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The sheriff's office says that at this time, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

