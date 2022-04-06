Evansville Man Pleads Guilty as Charged in 2020 McDonald's Drive-Thru Shooting: Prosecutors

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says an Evansville man has pleaded guilty to Aiding in Attempted Murder in connection to a fast food drive-thru shooting that happened back in April of 2021.
Prosecutors say 27-year-old Jerome Height of Evansville pleaded guilty to Aiding in Attempted Murder on Wednesday morning in connection to the shooting.
The shooting happened back in April of 2021 at the McDonald's restaurant at the corner of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue.
Authorities said that security camera footage showed a man buying food in the drive-thru when he was struck with a barrage of gunfire.
“This whole event was a blatant disregard for the safety of every citizen in and around the restaurant that night,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Deputy Prosecutor Alec Baker worked with multiple Evansville Police Detectives to gather crucial evidence in this case. Because of that work, we hope the victim feels some sense of justice with this outcome.”
Height is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 2 at 10:30 a.m.