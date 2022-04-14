Evansville Man Pleads Guilty in 2021 Knife Attack on Firefighter, Prosecutors Say

An Evansville man who was accused of stabbing a firefighter in the face back in June of 2021 has pleaded guilty as charged, according to prosecutors.
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday that 35-year-old John Eugene Deer of Evansville pleaded guilty to a level 3 felony charge of aggravated battery in connection to the attack.
Authorities said the attack happened back in 2021 when Evansville firefighters were sent on a medical run to a home on Ridge Knoll Drive for a person who wasn't breathing.
When a fireman went to open the door of the home, authorities said Deer reached around the door with a large knife and stabbed the fireman in the face.
After that, they said he swung the door open and charged at the fireman again.
At the time, police said that Deer’s girlfriend told investigators that before the firefighters had arrived, she had to give Deer Narcan and CPR due to him not breathing and turning blue. She said that Deer finally responded to the Narcan, became combative, and attacked his 86-year-old-grandfather, who chose not to press charges against Deer, according to police.
“The firefighter was just doing his job and he was met with a large knife when he tried to render aid,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “The actions of Mr. Deer could have escalated quickly and we are grateful other members of the Evansville Fire Department were able to subdue the defendant until police arrived.”
Deer is now set to be sentenced on May 17 at 10:00 a.m.