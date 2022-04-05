Evansville Man Pleads Guilty to Charges After Police Pursuit, Prosecutor's Office Says

An Evansville man has pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from a police pursuit that happened back in June of 2020, according to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office.
The prosecutor's office says 62-year-old Patrick Blackwell pleaded guilty to felony charges of Unlawful possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Resisting Law Enforcement.
The charges come from an incident that happened in June of 2021, when authorities say Blackwell led officers on a chase through multiple parts of Evansville while weaving in and out of traffic.
Authorities said that during the pursuit, they also witnessed Blackwell throw a pistol out the window as well as a baggie that had methamphetamine in it. They said the pursuit came to an end when Blackwell crashed into a street sign and fire hydrant.
During court, prosecutors also said that Blackwell pleaded guilty to a sentencing enhancement that was filed due to his criminal history. That enhancement will be assessed at his sentencing hearing.
Blackwell is now scheduled to appear for sentencing on April 29 at 9:00 a.m.