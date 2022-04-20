Evansville man pleads guilty to multiple child sex crime charges: prosecutors

An Evansville man is now scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple child sex crime charges, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.
The prosecutor's office says 36-year-old Matthew Lee Thomas pled guilty as charged to three different criminal cases total, one of which involved numerous sex crimes against children.
In the first case, the prosecutor's office says Thomas pleaded guilty to:
- Child Molestation Level 1 Felony
- Attempt Child Molestation Level 1 Felony
- Child Molestation Level 4 Felony
- Child Molestation Level 4 Felony
- Child Molestation Level 1 Felony
- Child Exploitation Level 4 Felony
- Possession of Child Pornography Level 5 Felony
- Performing Sexual Conduct in the Presence of a Minor Level 6 Felony
In the other two cases, prosecutors say Thomas pleaded guilty to several other charges including possession of marijuana, failure to appear, and operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.
The prosecutor's office says the charges stem from an investigation that started in February of 2021, when the Evansville Police Department was contacted about sexually explicit material involving a child being found on Thomas' cell phone.
In a forensic interview, the victim detailed several interactions where Thomas made them perform sex acts, according to the prosecutor's office.
In addition to the previously-mentioned charges, prosecutors say Thomas pleaded guilty to a sentencing enhancement in connection to three unrelated felony convictions, including theft, criminal confinement, and carrying a handgun within 1,000 feet of a school.
“Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall and former Evansville Police Detective Stacy Spalding worked this case up to the point that the overwhelming amount of evidence was able to spare the minor victim of withstanding a trial,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann.
Thomas will now be sentenced in court on May 20 at 2:00 p.m.