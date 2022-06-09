Evansville man receives prison sentence in child porn case

An Evansville man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for the production and attempted production of child pornography, according to officials with the justice department.
45-year-old Christopher J. McGee of Evansville was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison on Wednesday for those crimes, a news release says.
Authorities said that back in July of 2021, a witness looked at McGee's cell phone and saw a conversation with a minor discussing sex acts.
When the witness confronted McGee and contacted police, he left his home before officers got there and destroyed his cell phone, authorities said.
Investigators say they discovered that McGee had been engaging in sex acts with the minor and that the minor was providing McGee with nude images. The minor’s cell phone was secured and examined by law enforcement officials, which resulted in the recovery of the text messages between the minor and McGee. Throughout the text messages, authorities said McGee persuaded the minor to take nude photos and send them to him.
As part of McGee's sentence, a judge ordered that he be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for life following his release from prison. McGee must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.