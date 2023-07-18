Evansville man sentenced for drug and gun possession in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Posey County.
42-year-old Joshua Lovell was sentenced in Posey Circuit Court to 7 years with the Indiana Department of Corrections after his guilty plea to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon and Meth Possession.
Lovell admitted at the sentencing hearing that he had a firearm and meth on him following a traffic accident near Water Tank Road and St. Wendel Cynthiana Road in February of 2023. When deputies arrived to the single truck crash, they found a ditch and identified Lovell as the driver.
During an investigation at the scene, Posey County Sheriff deputies located drugs and multiple handguns in the ditch near the truck.