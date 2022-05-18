Evansville man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run

An Evansville man has received his sentencing after a deadly hit-and-run that happened in 2021.

Court documents filed Wednesday show 22-year-old Dylan Birdwell was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years probation in connection to the deadly incident.

The sentencing comes after Birdwell entered into a plea agreement on charges of Reckless Homicide and Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death. Two other charges against Birdwell were dismissed.

Birdwell was arrested in July 2021 after the hit-and-run, which happened on a side street off of Fulton Avenue.