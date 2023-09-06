 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville man sentenced in 2022 gas station attack

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville man sentenced in 2022 gas station attack
El'Agance Shemwell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking a Circle K employee in May, 2022. 

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutors office, James Payne stormed into a Circle K and went behind the counter to ask the clerk where the knives were at. When the Circle K clerk wasn’t sure how to respond, Payne then struck him in the head with a wrench multiple times causing a laceration.

The sentencing follows a guilty jury verdict on January 9th, 2023, of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon and Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, both Level 5 Felonies. 

Payne will serve 10 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you