Evansville man sentenced in 2022 gas station attack

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking a Circle K employee in May, 2022.
According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutors office, James Payne stormed into a Circle K and went behind the counter to ask the clerk where the knives were at. When the Circle K clerk wasn’t sure how to respond, Payne then struck him in the head with a wrench multiple times causing a laceration.
The sentencing follows a guilty jury verdict on January 9th, 2023, of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon and Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, both Level 5 Felonies.
Payne will serve 10 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.