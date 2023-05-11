Evansville man sentenced to 51 years for 2019 shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man has been sentenced to 51 years in prison in connection to a deadly 2019 shooting.
According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, Elijah Parchman was originally found guilty of murder and attempted murder in 2020 which was then overturned by the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.
The Court of Appeals disagreed with the trial court’s decision and sent the case back to Vanderburgh County in December of 2022 for sentencing.
The shooting that left one dead, happened back in April of 2019 in the 600 block of East Virginia Street.
Thursday, a judge sentenced Parchman to a total of 51 years.
Parchman will serve the sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction.