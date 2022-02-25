 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam and
Newburgh Dam.

.Heavy Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on
the Ohio River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville Man Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for Child Molestation

  • Updated
  • 0
Elmer Demoss Jr. via Vanderburgh County Prosecutor

Elmer Demoss Jr. of Evansville, 51, via Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says an Evansville man will spend several decades in prison after being sentenced on several counts of child molesting.

The prosecutor's office says 51-year-old Elmer Demoss Jr. was sentenced to 60 years in prison after previously being convicted of multiple child molestation charges earlier in February.

Before being sentenced, Demoss Jr. was convicted of:
  • Four counts of Child Molesting (Class A Felony)
  • Two counts of Child Molesting (Level 1 Felony)
  • Two counts of Child Molesting (Class C Felony)
  • One count of Child Molesting (Level 4 Felony)

“It took an immense amount of courage for the survivors in this case to speak out about the abuse they endured at the hands of Mr. Demoss Jr.,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “We can’t take the pain away. However, this individual will now spend decades behind bars. Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall and Jeremy Kemper poured hours of work into prosecuting this case and hopefully the survivors feel a sense of justice after today.”

According to the prosecutor's office, Demoss received 30 years in prison for each victim in the case, with the terms to be ran consecutively for a total of 60 years.

