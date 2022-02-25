Evansville Man Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for Child Molestation

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam and Newburgh Dam. .Heavy Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on the Ohio River into next week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&