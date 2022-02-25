Evansville Man Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for Child Molestation

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says an Evansville man will spend several decades in prison after being sentenced on several counts of child molesting.
The prosecutor's office says 51-year-old Elmer Demoss Jr. was sentenced to 60 years in prison after previously being convicted of multiple child molestation charges earlier in February.
- Four counts of Child Molesting (Class A Felony)
- Two counts of Child Molesting (Level 1 Felony)
- Two counts of Child Molesting (Class C Felony)
- One count of Child Molesting (Level 4 Felony)
“It took an immense amount of courage for the survivors in this case to speak out about the abuse they endured at the hands of Mr. Demoss Jr.,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “We can’t take the pain away. However, this individual will now spend decades behind bars. Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall and Jeremy Kemper poured hours of work into prosecuting this case and hopefully the survivors feel a sense of justice after today.”
According to the prosecutor's office, Demoss received 30 years in prison for each victim in the case, with the terms to be ran consecutively for a total of 60 years.