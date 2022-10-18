Evansville man sentenced to federal prison for illegal possession of firearm

An Evansville man was sentenced to federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.
Department of Justice said 36-year-old Sergio Rascoe plead guilty to the charge after prosecutors said he had a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony.
Rascoe will serve a total of 70 months in federal prison.
In December of 2020, law enforcement officers were investigating Rascoe selling meth out of an Evansville apartment. After a traffic stop nearby, Rascoe started to reach under the driver's seat. He was taken into custody and Rascoe told officers there was a gun under the seat.
Previously, Rascoe was convicted for an armed robbery in Missouri in 2016. He was sentenced to 70 months and 5 years of supervision. He was still serving the release from 2016 when he was arrested in 2020.