Evansville man sentenced to federal prison for illegal possession of firearm

An Evansville man was sentenced to federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.

Department of Justice said 36-year-old Sergio Rascoe plead guilty to the charge after prosecutors said he had a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony.

Rascoe will serve a total of 70 months in federal prison.

In December of 2020, law enforcement officers were investigating Rascoe selling meth out of an Evansville apartment.  After a traffic stop nearby, Rascoe started to reach under the driver's seat.  He was taken into custody and Rascoe told officers there was a gun under the seat.

Previously, Rascoe was convicted for an armed robbery in Missouri in 2016.  He was sentenced to 70 months and 5 years of supervision.  He was still serving the release from 2016 when he was arrested in 2020.