Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor
flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville man sentenced to prison for charges involving 3D printed guns, meth trafficking

  • Updated
  • 0
Cody Pfettscher, 25, of Evansville

An Evansville man will serve prison time on a multitude of charges including illegal possession of unregistered 3D printed "ghost guns," possession of with intent to distribute meth, and more, according to the US Justice Department.

25-year-old Cody Pfettscher of Evansville was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for the illegal possession of four unregistered, 3D printed smooth-bore pistols, possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Pfettscher was arrested back in March 2019 when Evansville Police Department officers found his girlfriend at his home with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. 

When officers searched the home, they said they found a pistol, four 3D printed  firearms, one 3D printer, two laptops, marijuana, and marijuana paraphernalia. 

Police say the victim was interviewed at the hospital, and said that Pfettscher was intoxicated and "playing” with a pistol. Authorities say that when Pfettscher shot and wounded her, he nearly struck their infant son.

The justice department says that the 3D printed guns in Pfettscher's possession were legally required to be registered, but that they were unregistered with no serial numbers, making them untraceable weapons commonly referred to as "ghost guns."

After the incident in March 2019, the justice department says Pfettscher was also convicted of a felony offense in Warrick County and that he was also arrested with meth, a gun, and bags used to package drugs.

The combined 6.5 year sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young following the defendant’s guilty pleas in two cases.

As part of the sentence, Judge Young ordered that Pfettscher serve three-years supervised probation following his release from prison.

