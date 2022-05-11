Evansville man sentenced to prison for charges involving 3D printed guns, meth trafficking

An Evansville man will serve prison time on a multitude of charges including illegal possession of unregistered 3D printed "ghost guns," possession of with intent to distribute meth, and more, according to the US Justice Department.
25-year-old Cody Pfettscher of Evansville was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for the illegal possession of four unregistered, 3D printed smooth-bore pistols, possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Pfettscher was arrested back in March 2019 when Evansville Police Department officers found his girlfriend at his home with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
When officers searched the home, they said they found a pistol, four 3D printed firearms, one 3D printer, two laptops, marijuana, and marijuana paraphernalia.
Police say the victim was interviewed at the hospital, and said that Pfettscher was intoxicated and "playing” with a pistol. Authorities say that when Pfettscher shot and wounded her, he nearly struck their infant son.
The justice department says that the 3D printed guns in Pfettscher's possession were legally required to be registered, but that they were unregistered with no serial numbers, making them untraceable weapons commonly referred to as "ghost guns."
After the incident in March 2019, the justice department says Pfettscher was also convicted of a felony offense in Warrick County and that he was also arrested with meth, a gun, and bags used to package drugs.
The combined 6.5 year sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young following the defendant’s guilty pleas in two cases.
As part of the sentence, Judge Young ordered that Pfettscher serve three-years supervised probation following his release from prison.