Evansville man sky dives to raise money for world missions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Bishop Samuel Smith has spent most of his life preaching the gospel around the world, and raising money for the poverty- stricken in third world countries.
But the past few years, he’s been trying to raise half a million dollars, by skydiving for world missions.
"I’m trying to raise half a million dollars a year to reach the lost with salvation and to help the poor with their physical needs, so I did the sky dive to get sponsors" said Smith.
He then uses money from the sponsorships to help out those that are struggling across the world - in countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Honduras, and over fifty others.
"We build churches, we put roofs on churches, we buy flower and rice, we help people dig wells for their villages" he continued.
Smith, along with his team at the Apostolic World Christian Fellowship in Evansville, do not take one cent. They use 100% of the profits towards world missions.
"My airfare, my hotels, I pay for that. It's all volunteer. Everything here goes towards world outreach and I’m proud of that."
Smith says he is going to continue his outreach around the world - and has no plans to stop skydiving any time soon
"I’m going to keep doing it, I'm 80 years old and I’ve got to do this before I get old" said Smith.
His next mission will take place in Nicaragua in August, and then to Ecuador in September.
If you'd like to get involved or sponsor one of his dives, you can do so by clicking here to visit their website, or by visiting their office at 425 N Main St in Evansville.