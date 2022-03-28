Evansville Man Spends Birthday Building Hydroponic Farm at Tepe Park to Feed Community

Meet Scott Massey.
He's making some tweaks to the hydroponic farm he built.
The almost eight-foot-tall structure sits in the club house at Tepe Park on the south side of Evansville.
All thanks to a $3,000 grant from the American Impact Award, and the blessing of the parks department.
"Hydroponics is farming without soil," Massey said. "You constantly recycle the nutrient solution over the plants. That way, they can grow independent of the season, especially whenever done indoors in a controlled environment like this."
The young entrepreneur has been working on it for weeks now, even spending his 27th birthday on the grow plant.
"There really isn't another way I'd want to spend that time, working on a system like this," Massey said.
Massey is harvesting green oak leaf variety lettuce and red lettuce.
Eventually, it is going to grow into 300 heads -- all to feed the Tepe Park community.
"When you taste this type of lettuce, and it's going to be fresh and in some cases spicy and sweet, because the freshness is so intense," Massey said. "It really causes people to re-examine the types of food they are eating and realize maybe it isn't just, 'I don't like vegetables.' Maybe it's just, 'I haven't had great access to vegetables in the past.'"
The lettuce won't be ready to eat for another two months, but as Massey went to check on the system Monday, there was a sign of sprouting.
"We're just now starting to see the very first seedlings from the system," he said.
DeAndre Wilson is on the Tepe Park Neighborhood Association, and having lived there his whole life, has seen first hand the food insecurity in the area.
"20 percent of our residents experience food insecurity and 40 percent of Evansville is a food desert," he said. "This will take the pressure when our neighbors cant go to the grocery store whether they don't have the gas to make it there or the time because they are working multiple jobs."
Massey hopes this venture will inspire young engineers.
"This is an incredibly exciting area where jobs are being created and businesses are being founded," Massey said. "This might have the potential to motivate the next generation to create the next business right here in Tepe Park."
The leafy greens will be passed out to community members for free this spring
With plans of planting even more produce in the future from chili peppers to cherry tomatoes.