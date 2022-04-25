Evansville man stabbed while trying to buy marijuana: police

An Evansville man remains behind bars following a stabbing investigation late Sunday night.
Evansville Police said that 53-year-old Timothy Brown faces charges of Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Possession of Meth.
Officers responded to a man along South Kentucky Ave after 10PM who said that he was stabbed while trying to buy marijuana from someone at an apartment near the intersection of Covert Avenue and South Keith Ave.
EPD responded to the location and located Brown. While trying to place him into handcuffs, Brown resisted police.
The victim went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Brown remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail.