Evansville Man Walks Away From Scene of DUI Crash, Police Say

An Evansville man was arrested on Thursday night after police say he tried to walk away from the scene of a DUI crash.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department said 30-year-old Dustin Trafford of Evansville walked off after crashing a truck that he was driving while under the influence.
Police say they were dispatched to the area of the Lloyd Expressway and Weinbach Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night after multiple 911 callers reported seeing a man crash into the median and walk away from the scene.
One officer spoke with a witness who lived nearby, who said she came outside to see what was going on after hearing the crash. The witness said they saw Trafford stumbling around near the crashed truck before running running across the Lloyd Expressway and climbing over the concrete barrier.
Police say they went to Trafford's house and that he answered the door to talk. They say he was unsteady on his feet, had glassy eyes, and smelled like alcohol.
According to EPD, Trafford admitted to driving the crashed truck, and also admitted to drinking earlier. Police say he also agreed to take several field sobriety tests, which he couldn't complete properly.
EPD says Trafford was given a portable breath test, and that he blew a .247 BrAC.
EPD said that Trafford also had two prior convictions for OMVWI within the past seven years.
After being cleared at the hospital, Trafford was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of OMVWI and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.