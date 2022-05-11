Evansville mayor hosting 'Access to Service' fairs at CK Newsome Center

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is planning on hosting two "Access to Service" fairs at the CK Newsome Center, city officials announced Wednesday.
During the two fairs, community members will have the opportunity to have one-on-one talks about their individual accounts with reps from CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU).
The mayor's office says that representatives from local assistance agencies will also be present, including Center Township Trustee's Office, Knight Township Trustee's Office, Pigeon Township Trustee's Office, Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE), Salvation Army, and St. Vincent DePaul.
The first Access to Service fair will be held on May 18 and the second on May 25. Both will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will offer free bus rides for all passengers during and after the events.
The CK Newsome Center is located at 100 E. Walnut St. in Evansville.