Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor
flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville mayor hosting 'Access to Service' fairs at CK Newsome Center

  • Updated
  • 0
CK Newsome Center

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is planning on hosting two "Access to Service" fairs at the CK Newsome Center, city officials announced Wednesday.

During the two fairs, community members will have the opportunity to have one-on-one talks about their individual accounts with reps from CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU).

The mayor's office says that representatives from local assistance agencies will also be present, including Center Township Trustee's Office, Knight Township Trustee's Office, Pigeon Township Trustee's Office, Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE), Salvation Army, and St. Vincent DePaul.

The first Access to Service fair will be held on May 18 and the second on May 25. Both will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will offer free bus rides for all passengers during and after the events.

The CK Newsome Center is located at 100 E. Walnut St. in Evansville.

