Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke Delivers 2022 State of the City Address

On Tuesday, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke delivered his 2022 State of the City address.
During his State of the City address, Mayor Winnecke touched on a number of topics from around the River City over the past year, spanning from its challenges to its accomplishments.
Mayor Winnecke first remarked on the completion of several large projects that were still in the works during last year's State of the City address, such as the new Deaconess Aquatic Center and the Penguins of Patagonia exhibit at the Mesker Park Zoo.
Another major event in the Mayor's address was the implosion of southwest Indiana's tallest building, which just so happened to stand in downtown Evansville. The 420 Main building was imploded, and the adjacent Sycamore building demolished, with plans to turn the property where both buildings once stood into a new space with retail stores, living spaces, restaurants, and more.
Additionally, the mayor provided a look at the new concrete skatepark that will be positioned along the downtown riverfront next to Mickey's Kingdom, which will provide the city's residents with new recreational opportunities.
The mayor also touched on the replacement of the city's water treatment plant, which is being funded by a water rate increase that was recently approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. In an effort to offset that increase for some residents who may struggle to pay their utility bill, the mayor also announced two forms of relief.
The mayor also spoke about some of Evansville's challenges over the past year.
Those challenges included the community's fight against COVID-19, from vaccination efforts at the Vanderburgh County Health Department to education efforts made by teachers to keep local classrooms open and safe for students.
Mayor Winnecke also talked about the city's challenges with crime, even remarking on several events as recent as last week, including a double-homicide investigation that began on N. Saint Joseph Avenue, and the hours-long police standoff that ended with the death of a wanted man.
And while the city has seen its share of challenges, there have also been other noteworthy accomplishments to provide the city's residents with new and important resources. Just in March, the city dedicated more than $10 million to three organizations to provide mental health assistance, assistance for individuals with developmental disabilities, and assistance for individuals experiencing homelessness.
If you'd like to hear more from Mayor Winnecke's 2022 State of the City address, you can view the full thing on the Lloyd Winnecke Facebook page.