Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke to Deliver State of the City Address Tuesday

On Tuesday, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will deliver his 2022 State of the City Address.
Mayor Winnecke will deliver the address to the Rotary Club of Evansville on Tuesday from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Bally's Riverfront Event Center.
In his last State of the City address, the mayor discussed a number of different topics, including efforts from each of the city's departments, plus new developments in the works around the River City.
The mayor's 2022 State of the City address will be live streamed on Mayor Winnecke’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
44News will also provide updates on the mayor's 2022 address.