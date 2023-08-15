Evansville mayor presents latest city budget for upcoming year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has presented the latest overview on the city budget for the upcoming year.
Mayor Winnecke began the process of presenting his 12th budget on Monday.
We're told the budget is worth more than $400 million.
The main focus for this year, is to provide new life saving technology to first responders and also more police and fire vehicles.
It's a bittersweet budget for the outgoing mayor who says someone else will take over the reigns of the city just as the latest budget kicks in.
The mayor's budget calls for the old scoreboard in the Ford Center to be replaced, among many other projects.