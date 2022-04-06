Evansville Mesker Park Zoo Officials Trying to Prevent Bird Flu

From farms to restaurants, the bird flu continues to have lasting ramifications nationwide.
When you hear bird flu, penguins aren't necessarily the first creatures that come to mind. But they are just as likely to obtain that deadly virus.
At Mesker Park Zoo, officials are doing everything they can to make sure the penguins and every other creature they have are safe.
Hundreds of thousands of birds have been put down in Indiana, and millions across the country.
At Mesker Park Zoo, they have all different varieties of birds.
Luckily, none of the creatures have gotten the bird flu and zookeepers are doing everything they can to keep it that way.
"Some birds have stayed inside in the winter holding where they would normally already be outside," said Erik Beck, executive director of Mesker Park Zoo. "For the spring, we kept them in a little longer, waiting for the flu to subside a little bit. Other measures we take is, anyone who has chickens or geese or turkeys or anything at home they are taking care of, they have to completely bring a change of clothes before they come inside our zoo."
Zoo officials also use special disinfectants to clean the bird areas.