Evansville Mission BBQ Holding Promotional Day for Honor Flight Network

The Evansville Mission BBQ restaurant is planning to host a promotional day to support the Honor Flight network.

The promotional day will be held on Monday, April 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

During the event, you can head to the Evansville restaurant wearing a veteran, guardian, or volunteer Honor Flight shirt to receive a free gift.

You'll also be able to purchase Mission BBQ's "American Heroes" cups, with a portion of every purchase going directly to the Honor Flight organization.

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana will be escorting 85 veterans to Washington D.C. on April 23.

Ahead of that date, HFSI is calling on the community to write letters to the veterans that will be handed out on the flight.

The community is also invited to take part in the Welcome Home Parade. Veterans will step off the plan after spending the day in D.C. to a crowd of Tri-Staters cheering them on. You can find more information about how to get involved on Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s website.

Mission BBQ is located at 1530 N. Green River Rd. in Evansville.