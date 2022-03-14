Evansville Mom and Daughter Receiving Latest Habitat Home

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

.The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at
Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 19.1 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

.The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at
Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday morning and continue falling to 25.3 feet Thursday,
March 24.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville Mom and Daughter Receiving Latest Habitat Home

  • Updated
  • 0
Tamisha and Jacques Habitat for Humanity of Evansville

Tamisha and Jacques (Habitat for Humanity of Evansville)

An Evansville mom and her 6-year-old daughter will be the latest to receive a Habitat Home from Habitat for Humanity of Evansville.

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville says Tamesha and her only daughter Jacques will be receiving the organization's 554th home on Wednesday.

The organization says Tamesha’s new home is the third completed by Habitat in the Jacobsville Neighborhood in 2022 as part of a strategic commitment to build 20 homes in a 31-block radius of Evansville’s largest neighborhood.

Tamesha has lived in Evansville for most of her life. She says she and her daughter love to spend time together doing different things like swimming or going to SkyZone. "We’ve even gone up to the indoor waterpark in French Lick a couple of times,” she shares.

When Tamesha's not with her daughter or putting in sweat equity hours with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, she's working as a data analyst for Aetna, which was recently bought out by CVS.

According to Habitat for Humanity, Tamesha had been aware of Habitat long before she decided to apply, and had even looked into the application process in the past but hadn’t moved forward with it until 2021. “When I did apply, I was so nervous and with each new part of it, I kept worrying I wouldn’t pass… but once I got the call that I was approved I was so happy!”

Habitat for Humanity says Tamesha has put in about 150 hours of sweat equity into her new home so far.

You can find more information on Habitat for Humanity of Evansville on evansvillehabitat.org.