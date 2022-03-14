Evansville Mom and Daughter Receiving Latest Habitat Home

An Evansville mom and her 6-year-old daughter will be the latest to receive a Habitat Home from Habitat for Humanity of Evansville.
Habitat for Humanity of Evansville says Tamesha and her only daughter Jacques will be receiving the organization's 554th home on Wednesday.
The organization says Tamesha’s new home is the third completed by Habitat in the Jacobsville Neighborhood in 2022 as part of a strategic commitment to build 20 homes in a 31-block radius of Evansville’s largest neighborhood.
Tamesha has lived in Evansville for most of her life. She says she and her daughter love to spend time together doing different things like swimming or going to SkyZone. "We’ve even gone up to the indoor waterpark in French Lick a couple of times,” she shares.
When Tamesha's not with her daughter or putting in sweat equity hours with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, she's working as a data analyst for Aetna, which was recently bought out by CVS.
According to Habitat for Humanity, Tamesha had been aware of Habitat long before she decided to apply, and had even looked into the application process in the past but hadn’t moved forward with it until 2021. “When I did apply, I was so nervous and with each new part of it, I kept worrying I wouldn’t pass… but once I got the call that I was approved I was so happy!”
Habitat for Humanity says Tamesha has put in about 150 hours of sweat equity into her new home so far.
You can find more information on Habitat for Humanity of Evansville on evansvillehabitat.org.