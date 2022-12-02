Evansville mom charged in child's fentanyl overdose death gets 25 years in prison

An Evansville mom who was charged in the fentanyl overdose death of her young child has received her prison sentence.
Our 44News crews were in the courtroom on Friday when Makaylee Opperman learned her sentencing.
Opperman was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her 3-year-old child Kamari.
As part of a plea agreement, Opperman pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to deal narcotics and neglect resulting in death in connection with the overdose death of her young child. In that plea deal, the murder charge originally filed against her was dropped.
Opperman's family had hoped for a lighter sentence than the one handed down on Friday.
Multiple other individuals were charged in connection to the case, including Arcinial Watt and Jazmynn Brown, who face charges at the federal level.
We will continue to provide updates on the case.