Evansville Mom Charged With DUI After Crashing With 3 Kids in the Car: Police

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Golconda.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and
Newburgh Dam.

.Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River into at least next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.  For Shawneetown,
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0
feet Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected likely. Total sleet
accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations from
one tenth to two tenths of an inch likely.

* WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky from the western side of Land
Between the Lakes and to the Ohio River and southeastern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation should
be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of the day
Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and transition
the precipitation over to all rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Evansville Mom Charged With DUI After Crashing With 3 Kids in the Car: Police

  • Updated
  • 0
Jennifer Hancock via Vanderburgh County Jail

Jennifer Hancock (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

An Evansville mom is facing multiple neglect charges after police say she crashed a car with three young kids inside while driving under the influence.

36-year-old Jennifer Hancock was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Wednesday morning on three counts of neglect and one count of OMVWI.

Police say the charges are the result of a crash that happened on SR 66 near Weinbach Avenue earlier in February.

At the time of the crash, police say Hancock said she was coming from a friend's house when it happened.

When an officer spoke with the kids to make sure they were okay, they reportedly told the officer that their mom had been drinking.

Police say Hancock's breath smelled like alcohol and that she admitted she had three beers to drink. They say her speech was extremely slurred and that her eyes were bloodshot, and that when asked, she had trouble giving police her kids' birth dates.

When asked again how much she had drank, police say Hancock said she had "plenty" and that she had "about 5."

Hancock was injured in the crash, so police say she couldn't perform any field sobriety tests. The police report says that she blew a .179 on a breath test, which is more than twice the legal limit of .08. They say a blood draw was later performed at the hospital as well.

Hancock is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

