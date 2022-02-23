Evansville Mom Charged With DUI After Crashing With 3 Kids in the Car: Police

An Evansville mom is facing multiple neglect charges after police say she crashed a car with three young kids inside while driving under the influence.
36-year-old Jennifer Hancock was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Wednesday morning on three counts of neglect and one count of OMVWI.
Police say the charges are the result of a crash that happened on SR 66 near Weinbach Avenue earlier in February.
At the time of the crash, police say Hancock said she was coming from a friend's house when it happened.
When an officer spoke with the kids to make sure they were okay, they reportedly told the officer that their mom had been drinking.
Police say Hancock's breath smelled like alcohol and that she admitted she had three beers to drink. They say her speech was extremely slurred and that her eyes were bloodshot, and that when asked, she had trouble giving police her kids' birth dates.
When asked again how much she had drank, police say Hancock said she had "plenty" and that she had "about 5."
Hancock was injured in the crash, so police say she couldn't perform any field sobriety tests. The police report says that she blew a .179 on a breath test, which is more than twice the legal limit of .08. They say a blood draw was later performed at the hospital as well.
Hancock is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $2,500 bond.