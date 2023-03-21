Evansville mom uses tragedy to fight for children's safety online

The fight for Joann Bogard began in 2019 after losing her 15-year-old son Mason.
Mason died after attempting an online challenge that encourages kids to choke themselves.
Now, Joann is working to pass legislation aimed at keeping other parents from experiencing similar tragedies.
“I felt like if this could come into my home, it could come into any home and that’s why I really started standing up and trying to fight to protect kids,” Joann says.
Working with Media Literacy Now and Sen. Jim Tomes, Joann has created SB 142, prioritizing social media education in public schools across the state.
SB 142 provides that a school corporation include instruction regarding internet safety in the school corporation’s curriculum for use at multiple grade levels.
It would, in turn, teach kids how to navigate the internet. They might learn what’s harmful and what’s not, how to recognize their own mental health, what to do about it and how to put their phone down.
“The screen time issues are in every home, every classroom, every child. The kids who maybe don’t get as much at home from parents, or maybe the parents aren’t as savvy or techy as other parents, school seems to be the logical place that they all would get the same level of education,” Joann says.
They hope to get SB-142 read next year. In the meantime, they’re encouraging parents to reach out to local school systems and your local legislators to start the conversation.