Evansville Morning Rotary Club to Host Blood Drive Thursday

The Evansville Morning Rotary Club is hosting a community blood drive with American Red Cross this week.
The event will take place Thursday, March 3rd from 7a.m. to 12p.m. at the CK Newsome Center (100 E Walnut St. #1, Evansville, IN 47713).
“Hosting a blood drive coincides with Evansville Morning Rotary core values of giving back to the community,” said Chaze Patrick, President-Elect. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”
American Red Cross officials say blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients, and trauma victims.
Donors of all blood types are welcomed to participate in the drive, especially those with Types O Negative, B Negative, and A Negative.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call (309)-531-4354 or sign up online at redcross.org with sponsor code MORNINGROTARY.