Evansville mother's family is still searching for her three years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Three years ago, an Evansville mother, Dawnita Wilkerson, disappeared.
Wilkerson was last seen on surveillance video at a local motel getting into a 2004 Chevy Suburban.
By the morning, Wilkerson's phone was shut off, signaling to her family that something was wrong.
It's been a difficult three years for the family of Dawnita Wilkerson since she went missing, but that hasn't stopped family from searching for answers.
Faye Cardin, Wilkerson's aunt, says, "We want other people to understand [that] if we don't do the digging, who else will?"
Dawnita Wilkerson's family have been relentless about their search for their beloved family member.
Through flyers, vigils, events, and many fundraisers, the family continues to hold out hope.
"Any information that comes to us, we forward it on to the cops, and let them be the ones to knock on the doors and see what they can find", says Cardin.
Through the hardships the family has faced, they have grown their focuses for multiple families who are going through the same struggle.
Cardin says, "We don't want those people to stop looking either, but if they want help on how to get somewhere, we're willing to help because we're going to keep doing it".
There have been no new developments on Wilkerson's case at this time.
The FBI released a statement this afternoon saying, "On the three-year anniversary of the disappearance of Dawnita Wilkerson, the FBI's Indianapolis Office remains committed to assisting the Evansville Police Department in this case. While we do not have any information to share publicly at this time, we urge anyone with information regarding Dawnita's disappearance to come forward and contact the FBI's Indianapolis Office (317-595-4000) or the Evansville Police Department (812-436-7979 or 812-435-6194)."
"We need to find her and give her the proper burial or find her and just let her know we have not given up. We will not let your memory or anything about you be left behind", says Cardin.
If you have any information that could help in the search for Wilkerson, please contact authorities.