Evansville murder suspect turns himself in

An arrest has been made in a murder investigation we first reported early Monday morning.
According to the Evansville Police Department, the person of interest in this case was identified as the suspect, 23-year-old Kentar Collins.
Detectives were able to get information to Collins that they wanted to speak with him and he should turn himself in. Tuesday afternoon, Collins, along with his attorney, arrived at EPD Headquarters to turn himself in.
According to the affidavit, Collins arrived to the 1500 block of Judson St. just after 4:00 a.m. on December 12th. The victim, 25-year-old Jaylen A. Curlee, was at the residence and walked outside to Collin’s vehicle. Curlee then walked to the driver’s side of the vehicle, where Collins was sitting, then several shots were fired.
When officers arrived on scene, Curlee had multiple gun shot wounds, and later passed away.
Collins was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center for Murder.