Evansville murder trial continues for third day

The jury trial for Brandon Artis, an Evansville man facing murder, robbery, and intimidation charges, continued on Wednesday for it's third consecutive day.
The charges stem from an incident in August of 2022, where authorities say Artis shot and killed Trey McGillicuddy.
Day 3 of the trial saw further testimony from the lead detective in the case, as well as testimony from witnesses who were present the night of the shooting.
The trial was expected to conclude on Wednesday, but will now likely wrap up on Thursday, as closing arguments have yet to be delivered.
Artis had gone to trial on charges including murder, armed robbery, and intimidation back in February, but a mistrial was declared after an "inappropriate contact with the jury."
Stay with us on air, and online, as we will continue to provide updates throughout the trial.