Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Meyers Dam, and Shawneetown.

.The Ohio River is in the midst of cresting. Minor flooding will end
by or before early this weekend.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Evansville murder trial continues for third day

Brandon Artis via Vanderburgh County Jail

The jury trial for Brandon Artis, an Evansville man facing murder, robbery, and intimidation charges, continued on Wednesday for it's third consecutive day.

The charges stem from an incident in August of 2022, where authorities say Artis shot and killed Trey McGillicuddy.

Day 3 of the trial saw further testimony from the lead detective in the case, as well as testimony from witnesses who were present the night of the shooting.

The trial was expected to conclude on Wednesday, but will now likely wrap up on Thursday, as closing arguments have yet to be delivered.

Artis had gone to trial on charges including murder, armed robbery, and intimidation back in February, but a mistrial was declared after an "inappropriate contact with the jury."

Stay with us on air, and online, as we will continue to provide updates throughout the trial.

